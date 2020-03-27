Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds coronavirus news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held his daily coronavirus news conference for 2 p.m. Friday. He was joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

DeWine cited the newest models from the Cleveland Clinic that predict we might not hit the peak of this virus until mid-May. He said within about two weeks, hospital admissions are really going to increase. We also need to double or triple the number of hospital and ICU beds, DeWine said. The Ohio National Guard will oversee the build up of hospitals.

DeWine divided the state into eight regions, which are each responsible for a plan. The rough drafts are due Saturday morning and a completed draft is expected on Monday.

As of Friday, there were 1,137 confirmed cases of the virus in the state, resulting in 19 deaths. Of the 276 hospitalizations, 107 are in intensive care units. Cuyahoga County continues to have the most cases at 330, followed by Franklin County at 152 and Mahoning County at 68.

Deaths by Ohio county:

-Columbiana: 1

-Cuyahoga: 2

-Erie: 1

-Franklin: 2

-Gallia: 1

-Lucas: 2

-Mahoning: 2

-Miami: 4

-Stark: 2

-Summit: 1

-Trumbull: 1