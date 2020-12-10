Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds coronavirus news conference, expected to extend curfew

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held anews conference on the coronavirus pandemic Thursday afternoon.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 531,850 total probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 7,298 deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. It is presumed that 361,308 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 11,738 cases, 111 deaths, 452 hospitalizations and 31 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. That’s the fourth-highest single day number of cases reported.

DeWine released a new color-coded map of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark and Summit counties remained in the purple level. Ashland County was added to the watch list, at risk of moving from red to purple.

DeWine announced the state is extending the 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. curfew. The health order, which took effect Nov. 19, was set to expire Thursday. It’s aimed at limiting get-togethers to prevent the spread of the virus. It will now go until Jan. 2.

