Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds coronavirus news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The governor discussed distribution of the vaccine.

“We can’t control how fast the vaccine comes to Ohio, but we can control how fast we get it out. There is a moral imperative to get the vaccine out just as soon as we can,” DeWine said.

“When hospitals get the vaccine, we are asking them to do everything they can to ensure the vaccinations are administered within 24 hours and report that information back to the state.”

The state is also extending the curfew, which runs daily from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., until Jan. 23.

The Ohio Department of Health said 8,178 COVID-19 cases, 133 deaths, 366 hospitalizations and 36 intensive care unit admissions reported in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths continues to be above the 21-day average.

88 Ohio counties ranked by highest occurrence. pic.twitter.com/tgQhFs2DoU — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 30, 2020

There have been 690,748 total cases and 8,855 deaths in the state since the pandemic began, according to the state health department. It is presumed that 546,305 people have recovered.

