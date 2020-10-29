Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds coronavirus news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 208,937 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, and 5,275 deaths in the state. It is presumed that 165,302 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 3,590 cases, 19 deaths, 194 hospitalizations and 26 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

“The virus is raging throughout Ohio. There is no place to hide. All of us must come together to fight this enemy. We must fight this invader,” DeWine said. “Despite the grim data you’ll see today, I’m optimistic.”

He emphasized wearing masks, maintaining social distance, washing your hands and having good ventilation.

“The decisions Ohioans make each day will impact what kind of winter we have,” DeWine said. “We can control our own destiny.”

The governor also released the latest color-coded map of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. No counties moved into the purple level.

New counties in the red include Ashtabula and Trumbull. Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties remain at red. A majority of Northeast Ohio counties also meet the CDC guidelines for high COVID-19 incidence.

