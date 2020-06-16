Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds coronavirus news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted provided an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The governor announced the fifth death of a prison employee in the state of Ohio from coronavirus. Terry Loomis, 62, of Conneaut, worked at Lake Erie Correctional Institution for 18 years. He was hospitalized with the virus starting May 24.

The Ohio Department of Health said there were 42,010 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,597 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 434 cases, 24 deaths, 59 hospitalizations and eight intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 7,289

Cuyahoga: 5,271

Hamilton: 3,316

Marion: 2,712

Lucas: 2,460

Ohio counties with most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 334

Cuyahoga: 318

Lucas: 286

Mahoning: 218

Summit: 196