Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds coronavirus news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold his coronavirus news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday. He will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

The Ohio Department of Health said there were 26,357 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 1,534 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 636 cases, 51 deaths, 100 hospitalizations and 20 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 4,227

Cuyahoga: 3,066

Marion: 2,431

Pickaway: 1,990

Hamilton: 1,927

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Lucas: 195

Cuyahoga: 157

Franklin: 150

Mahoning: 138

Hamilton: 105

The governor has been gradually opening businesses in the state from the stay-at-home order.

On Tuesday, consumer, retail and services were permitted to reopen. Bars and restaurants can open to outdoor service on Friday. Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors and massage locations can also open on that date.