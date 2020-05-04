Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds coronavirus news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)–Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold his daily coronavirus news conference at 2 p.m. Monday. The governor will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 20,474 confirmed and probable cases, and 1,056 COVID-19 deaths.

DeWine said the restaurant advisory board, which was assembled by the state, is nearly finished with its plan. Within the next several days, protocols will be announced for reopening restaurants.

