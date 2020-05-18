Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds coronavirus news briefing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold his daily coronavirus news briefing at 2 p.m. Monday. The governor will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

The Ohio Department of Health said there were 28,454 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state and 1,657 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 449 cases, 15 deaths, 51 hospitalizations and five intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

On Friday, as part of the Responsibile RestartOhio plan, several types of businesses were permitted to reopen for the first time since mid-March. Restaurants and bars resumed outdoor service, while hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and tattoo parlors opened their doors to clients.