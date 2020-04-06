Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds coronavirus briefing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold his coronavirus news conference at 2 p.m. on Monday. He will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

As of Monday, there were 4,450 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state resulting in 142 deaths. The Ohio Department of Health said of the 1,214 people hospitalized with the virus, 371 were in the intensive care unit. The ages of the confirmed cases range from infant to 101 years old with a median age of 53.

COVID-19 fatalities by Ohio county:

-Athens: 1

-Belmont: 1

-Brown: 1

-Butler: 2

-Clermont: 1

-Columbiana: 5

-Cuyahoga: 15

-Darke: 6

-Delaware: 1

-Erie: 1

-Franklin: 9

-Gallia: 1

-Greene: 1

-Hamilton: 9

-Huron: 1

-Knox: 1

-Lake: 3

-Licking: 2

-Lorain: 3

-Lucas: 12

-Madison: 2

-Mahoning: 17

-Medina: 3

-Mercer: 1

-Miami: 10

-Montgomery: 2

-Portage: 5

-Seneca: 1

-Stark: 7

-Summit: 10

-Trumbull: 8