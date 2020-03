COLUMBUS, (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will hold their daily briefing on the coronavirus outbreak at 2 p.m. on Monday.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 1,933 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. Of the 475 hospitalizations, 163 people were in the intensive care unit. The virus has caused 39 deaths in Ohio.