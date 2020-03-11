LIVE VIDEO: 4th confirmed case of coronavirus is in Stark County, first case of community spread

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday said a 4th case of coronavirus has been confirmed.

It’s a 53-year-old Stark County man who is in the hospital. Gov. DeWine said this is the first case of community spread.

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE GOVERNOR’S PRESS CONFERENCE:

**53-year-old man from Stark County tested positive. This is the first case of community spread.

**He has no history of travel outside the U.S. and no known contact with anyone who may have it.

**The patient is at Mercy Medical Center

**One of the 4 patients may have been exposed to possibly 100 others

**”This was not unexpected,” the governor said.

**K-12 schools update: “Maybe at some point may have to close the schools; we are not there yet,” Gov. DeWine said.

**An order will be issued to nursing homes in Ohio to limit visitation to 1 person per day; they will need to set up a log so everyone who enters will sign a log.

**”The bigger the gathering, the more the risk. Everyone needs to protect themselves by making those judgments,” DeWine said.

**DeWine will issue an order on mass gatherings.

**”We should not panic. We should not get upset,” Gov. DeWine said. The governor said you should take responsibility for yourself and know that what you do may impact a total stranger.

**”People have to make their own judgment about travel,” DeWine said. Ask yourself: Is this necessary travel?

The Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday updated its website and reported the 4 confirmed cases in Ohio — three in Cuyahoga County and one in Stark County– with 24 people under investigation.

The governor on Tuesday recommended limiting large indoor gatherings.

Many colleges and some schools followed the governor’s suggestions and are either closing or doing online courses.

**Follow the latest on that, here**

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.