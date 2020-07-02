Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine to discuss plans for schools during coronavirus news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference on Thursday. He’s expected to release guidelines for reopening schools in the fall.

“We start with some basic principals that I think we can all agree on,” DeWine said. “We have an obligation, all of us, to educate our children and keep them safe. We recognize parents are the first and best teachers.”

He said there will be a balance of local control and state interest.

The guidelines are as follows. More information will be available later on the state’s website.

Vigilantly assess symptoms. Anyone with a temperature of 100 or higher, or with symptoms of COVID-19 must be sent home. Wash and sanitize hands to prevent spread. Schools must provide hand sanitizer in high-traffic areas. Thoroughly clean the school environment. Practice social distancing. Schools should strive to maintain 6 feet of distance between students, staff and volunteers in classrooms, hallways and on buses. Face covering policy. Every school should come up with a face covering policy. Staff will be required to wear face coverings, unless it is unsafe or it interferes with the learning process. It is the state’s strong recommendation that children third grade and up should wear masks.

He said he believes there is a consensus among teachers, school administrators and parents that kids need to be back in school buildings.

DeWine and then-director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton closed K-12 school buildings on March 16 to slow the spread of COVID-19. Educators, students and their parents were forced to adjust to distance learning, while poorer districts attempted to get computers and internet access to children.

In early June, the governor said the state will issue broad health perimeters, but a lot of discretion will be left to individual school districts. He said the whole plan requires flexibility. Each school system can determine its first day of class.

DeWine also hinted to a “blended” teaching system, which would alternate at-home and in-class instruction.