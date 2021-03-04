Ohio Gov. DeWine to deliver statewide address on COVID-19

Watch Gov. DeWine give the latest on Ohio vaccines, above

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will deliver a statewide address on the COVID-19 pandemic at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

He will not have his regular 2 p.m. news conference.

According to the governor’s office, DeWine will be, “Continuing his conversation on where we are in our fight against the coronavirus and our progress towards reaching the end of the COVID pandemic.”

In response to other states, including Texas, lifting their mask mandates, a spokesman for DeWine said there are no immediate plans to do the same in Ohio.

On Thursday, eligibility for the vaccine opened up to a new group of people under the state’s phased rollout. It includes childcare workers, funeral home workers, law enforcement officers and corrections officers, as well as those who are pregnant, have ALS, have Type 1 diabetes or are bone marrow transplant recipients. People 60 and older are also eligible.