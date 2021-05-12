Ohio Gov. DeWine to deliver statewide address on COVID-19

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s recent COVID-19 news conference in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will deliver a statewide address on COVID-19 at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The governor’s office said he will continue his conversation on the fight against coronavirus and progress towards the end of the pandemic.

Ohio’s COVID-19 case rate stood at 140.2 cases per 100,000, as of Thursday when the most recent indicator was released. That’s a decline for the third straight week.

DeWine has previously set a benchmark for 50 cases per 100,000 to lift remaining health orders. Ohio was at 731 cases per 100,000 on Dec. 3; 445 per 100,000 on Feb. 3; and 179 on March 3.

