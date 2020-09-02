Ohio Gov. DeWine talks about coronavirus, criticism on FOX 8 News

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine joined FOX 8 News at 5 p.m. on Tuesday to talk about the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said wearing a mask is making a difference in urban areas as cases go down, but they are seeing spikes in rural places, some linked to colleges.

“The numbers were certainly a lot higher today than we would like to see them. We really expected as colleges go back in, as K through 12 goes back in, you know people are more in contact with each other, we certainly expected these numbers to go up,” DeWine said.

He said work is underway on a state order that will mandate how schools report cases to parents and health officials.

When asked about criticism and lawsuits against the state, DeWine said he has to stay focused on protecting people’s lives and helping the economy come back. He said those two goals are intertwined.

“I think they’re going to be critical no matter what I say,” DeWine said.

