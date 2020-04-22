Ohio Gov. DeWine says doctors, patients can consider rescheduling postponed surgeries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine asked doctors and health systems to reach out to patients who had procedures and surgeries delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton issued an order postponing elective surgeries to conserve personal protective equipment, or PPE, and clear out hospital space ahead of a spike in COVID-19 patients.

“I’ve heard stories that some surgeries that we had no intention of stopping have been postponed. That has concerned me a great deal, so we are starting back one step at a time,” DeWine said on Wednesday.

DeWine said because of Ohioans following stay-at-home orders and health care systems hard work, we prevented a massive spike. This allows for the slow, gradual process of reopening Ohio.

The governor said his first concern are patients who had surgeries delayed. He said he wants health care providers to reassess those procedures and determine if they can take place. He said providers may consider moving forward with diagnostic procedures for those with new or chronic conditions.

Doctors must warn patients about the potential risk of contracting COVID-19, DeWine said.

“Resuming surgeries and procedures I’ve described will take clinical judgment and we will rely on our health care providers to make responsible decisions as we move forward,” DeWine said.

He said eventually we will reopen doctors’ offices and dentists’ offices.