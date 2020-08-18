COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
He’s expected to make an announcement about youth sports this fall as school districts across the state prepare to return for the new academic year.
The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 109,923 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, resulting in the deaths of 3,871 Ohioans. It’s presumed that 89,068 people have recovered.
In the last 24 hours, 861 cases, 39 deaths, 117 hospitalizations and 19 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 19,818
- Cuyahoga: 14,487
- Hamilton: 10,259
- Lucas: 5,783
- Montgomery: 4,741
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Franklin: 542
- Cuyahoga: 541
- Lucas: 331
- Hamilton: 269
- Mahoning: 261
- Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine provides update on coronavirus, expected to make announcement on fall sports
