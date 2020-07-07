Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine provides update on coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Health will release the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state at that time.

Last week, the governor introduced the Public Health Advisory Alert System, a color-coded system for coronavirus risk in the state’s 88 counties.

The seven indicators are new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy.

Level One: County has triggered zero or one of the indicators. There is active exposure and spread. Currently, 53 counties.

Level Two: County has triggered two or three indicators. There is increased risk of exposure and spread. Currently, 28 counties.

Level Three: County has triggered four or five indicators. There is very high exposure and spread. Currently, seven counties: Trumbull, Huron, Montgomery, Butler, Hamilton, Cuyahoga and Franklin.

Level Four: County has triggered six or seven indicators. There is severe exposure and spread. Currently, zero counties.