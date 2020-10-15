Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine provides update on coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held news conference on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday after the state saw back-to-back days of spikes.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 175,843 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 5,038 deaths since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 147,063 people have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 2,178 cases, five deaths, 108 hospitalizations and 43 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. That’s the largest single-day increase in the number of cases for the state.

“This is in stark contrast to barely a month ago,” DeWine said.

Yesterday, we reported 2,039 cases. Today we have 2,178 cases reported. pic.twitter.com/mgxAz9rFAr — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 15, 2020

Thirteen counties were added to the red level of the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System. Now, 29 counties, or 65 percent of the state’s population, are in that category for coronavirus exposure and spread.

Cuyahoga, Stark and Summit counties were back in the red level. Mahoning and Richland counties remained in the red.

