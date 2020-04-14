Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine provides COVID-19 update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold his daily coronavirus briefing at 2 p.m. Tuesday, alongside Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

As on Tuesday, there were 7,153 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 127 probable cases for a total of 7,280 in the state. The Ohio Department of Health said there were 2,156 hospitalizations with 654 in the intensive care unit. The state reported 309 confirmed deaths and 15 probable deaths for a total of 324.

The ages of the cases range from infant to 101 years old. The median age is 54.

On Tuesday, DeWine’s office submitted a Medicaid waiver application to the federal government. The waiver will allow the state to bolster telehealth, waive signature requirements for a variety of providers, allow services at alternative locations and east obstacles to access nursing home care.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther joined the news conference via video to talk about the transformation of the Greater Columbus Convention Center into an alternative health care site with 1,000 beds.

“Our greatest hope is that we never have to open this alternative care center, but we have to be prepared to make sure we are protecting the health and safety of Ohioans,” Ginther said.