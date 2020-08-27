Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine provides coronavirus update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will hold a news conference on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The governor revealed a new map of Ohio counties, showing which ones have elevated risk for the virus. Lorain County remained red, while Cuyahoga County stayed orange.

The Ohio Department of Health said there were 118,828 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began. It’s killed 4,076 Ohio residents.

In the last 24 hours, 1,244 cases, 32 deaths, 107 hospitalizations and nine intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state department of health.

Today's #COVID19 snapshot for Ohio. More detailed data is available at https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb. pic.twitter.com/nuNMtVn1FI — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 27, 2020

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 21,133

Cuyahoga: 15,316

Hamilton: 10,836

Lucas: 6,256

Montgomery: 5,301

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 570

Franklin: 556

Lucas: 341

Hamilton: 284

Mahoning: 264

