Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine provides coronavirus update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will hold a news conference on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The governor revealed a new map of Ohio counties, showing which ones have elevated risk for the virus. Lorain County remained red, while Cuyahoga County stayed orange.
The Ohio Department of Health said there were 118,828 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began. It’s killed 4,076 Ohio residents.
In the last 24 hours, 1,244 cases, 32 deaths, 107 hospitalizations and nine intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state department of health.
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 21,133
- Cuyahoga: 15,316
- Hamilton: 10,836
- Lucas: 6,256
- Montgomery: 5,301
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Cuyahoga: 570
- Franklin: 556
- Lucas: 341
- Hamilton: 284
- Mahoning: 264
