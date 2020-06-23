Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine provides coronavirus update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted provided an update on the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

The governor started the news conference by talking about testing for the virus. Members of the Ohio National Guard then perform the nasal swab test on DeWine, Husted and DeWine’s wife, Fran.

There will be additional pop-up testing sites this week. The tests are free and open to anyone, even if an individual is not experiencing symptoms.

Here are the latest pop-up testing sites in #Ohio. We encourage you to go out and get tested. Anyone can get a test. #StaySafeOhio #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/V1iTRq9jkP — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 23, 2020

The Ohio Department of Health said there were 46,127 total confirmed and probable cases in the state with 2,735 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 590 cases, 31 deaths, 87 hospitalizations and 24 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. Compared that to the 21-day average of 466 cases, 23 deaths, 57 hospitalizations and 14 ICU admissions.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 8,029

Cuyahoga: 5,820

Hamilton: 4,098

Marion: 2,713

Lucas: 2,516

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 370

Cuyahoga: 341

Lucas: 289

Mahoning: 225

Summit: 202