Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine provides coronavirus update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Health said there were 28,952 total confirmed and probable cases in the state and 1,720 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 531 cases, 32 deaths, 77 hospitalizations and 23 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

According to DeWine, COVID-19 is becoming one of the leading causes of death in Ohio. Cases have been detected in all 88 counties. The majority of hospital admissions and deaths are among those 60 years and older. Nearly half of reported cases in the state are between 30 and 59 years old.

“What we do individually will be what saves Ohioans collectively. Taking the protective actions that we are recommending today will not only help you, but they will help you protect your loved ones, your neighbors, and people you don’t know,” DeWine said.

“By taking personal responsibility, Ohioans are taking the most aggressive offense against COVID-19 Our economic recovery and success as a state are dependent upon our respect for one another and on each of us taking personal responsibility to keep each other safe.”

DeWine said Ohioans, through social distancing, have avoided overwhelming hospitals and flattened the curve. On average, one person in Ohio infects just one other person.

“We are now moving from orders to strong recommendations. This is another phase is our battle against coronavirus,” the governor said.

The new advisory, called “Ohioans Protecting Ohioans,” includes 6 feet of social distancing, no more than 10 people at a gathering and increased hand washing. The protocols for reopening businesses are also incorporated.

More on Ohioans Protecting Ohioans here

“Young, healthy Ohioans should take protective action, and any Ohioan should take protective action because they could unknowingly spread the virus,” DeWine said.

The governor announced unnecessary travel outside of the state is permitted, but is not encouraged.