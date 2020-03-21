Ohio Gov. DeWine orders closure of adult day services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the closure of adult day services because of the coronavirus outbreak on Saturday.

This follows more than a week of other closures, directed at bars, restaurants, salons, barbershops, spas and child day cares.

DeWine said one of the challenges of closing adult day centers was making sure these Ohioans with developmental disabilities receive the services they need. The governor said they now feel confident they can do that.

The order does not apply to adult day services that involve groups of 10 people or less.

DeWine said 26,000 people in the state leave their homes for group-based servicces during the day.