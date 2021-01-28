Ohio Gov. DeWine: Not enough vaccines for every school in first week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The state of Ohio will start making COVID-19 vaccines available to school staff next week as it continues its phased rollout. At the same time, vaccine access will be opened to residents 70 and older.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said schools that will have access next week have already been notified. On Friday, the state will inform other school districts which week they will receive their vaccinations.

Further details on the school staff vaccination plan will also be released on Friday. It applies to teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians and anyone who is in the school building.

Schools w/ access to vaccines next week have been notified ➡ https://t.co/0OYVyz7Ipb Tomorrow, we’ll notify all schools which week they will receive their vaccinations. The plan we’ll announce tomorrow was created with several important factors in mind. ⬇ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 28, 2021

“We’ve tried to make this simple for K-12 staff to get vaccinated. Most K-12 staff in a county will be vaccinated within seven days. The goal is to maximize the capacity of local vaccination partners,” DeWine said during his news conference on Thursday.

“We have a limited supply of vaccine. We have pulled vaccine from our statewide allocation specifically for vaccinating our K-12 staff. There just isn’t enough to do every school in the first week. We must be able to also vaccinate older Ohioans in February.”

DeWine said administering the vaccine, especially given the shortage, presents a logistical issue. Local educational services centers are working with health departments and pharmacies.

A few districts in Northeast Ohio are planning mass vaccination events for staff. All schools in Medina County will be closed on Feb. 4 for an effort to vaccinate all educators from COVID-19, the Educational Service Center of Medina County said.

Here is Ohio's current K-12 breakdown of in-person vs. remote ⬇ pic.twitter.com/P6Dt21jF7N — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 28, 2021

DeWine has prioritized getting students back in schools by March 1. He said every public school, except one, agreed to go back to in-person instruction by the date.