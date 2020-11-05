Ohio Gov. DeWine names new state health director, chief medical officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced two major additions to the Ohio Department of Health during his coronavirus news conference on Thursday.

He named Stephanie McCloud the new director of the Ohio Department of Health. She was previously the director of the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

“She has the experience necessary to lead ODH as it carries out its important health functions while also battling the pandemic,” DeWine said.

The state has been searching for a new health director since Dr. Amy Acton resigned from the position in June amid protests outside her home and a growing list of lawsuits from businesses over the prolonged coronavirus shut down. On Sept. 10, DeWine named Dr. Joan Duwve to the position, but she withdrew her name from consideration that same day, citing personal reasons.

Stephanie McCloud and Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff (Photo courtesy: Ohio Governor’s Office)

Lance Himes served as interim health director. He will now become the health department’s senior deputy.

DeWine also appointed Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, who was the senior vice president and chief medical officer at Ohio Health, as the chief medical officer of the Ohio Department of Health.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: