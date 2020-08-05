Ohio Gov. DeWine moves coronavirus briefing to Friday for President Trump’s visit

(Watch a portion of Gov. DeWine’s news conference from Tuesday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rescheduled his Thursday news conference on the coronavirus pandemic to 2 p.m. Friday.

The governor’s office cited President Donald Trump‘s visit as a reason for the move. Trump will arrive in Cleveland Thursday afternoon and is scheduled to visit the Whirlpool plant in Clyde.

During his briefing on COVID-19 on Tuesday, DeWine announced a new order requiring children in grades K-12 to wear masks in schools. It followed the joint recommendation from the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and the Ohio Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics that all children returning to school wear face coverings.

School staff are also required to wear masks.

“We’re doing it to give our teachers and our students the best chance to succeed,” DeWine said. “Our goal must be to give a safe environment for our students, a safe environment for our teachers.”

