Ohio Gov. DeWine: Masks not political, believes more people will wear them

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he believes more residents will begin wearing face coverings.

The governor spoke about masks during his coronavirus news conference on Tuesday.

“Not only do people die from this, but people get horribly sick from this. I think as that reality sinks in, more and more people will wear a mask,” DeWine said.

He also emphasized his sentiments from his appearance on “Meet the Press” that masks are not a political issue.

“This is not about politics. This is not about liberal or conservative. This is not a liberal or conservative issue. This an issue of how do I protect my neighbor? How do I protect people that I love? How do I protect people I don’t even know? We need to get this beyond this is some sort of political issue. Not at all. It’s about protecting each other,” DeWine said.

“It’s as old as the Scripture, love thy neighbor.”

The governor was asked about his estimate on “Meet the Press” that 90 percent of customers in stores were wearing masks.

“We’re certainly not at 90 percent today and if I said that, I misspoke,” DeWine said. “But that’s aspirational. I think that’s an aspirational goal.”

The original mandate in the Responsible RestartOhio plan required workers and customers in stores to wear face coverings. DeWine backed off the latter part of the order the next day following backlash. Employees in stores, restaurants and personal services must wear masks. There are exceptions.

The governor also spoke to his experience at the funeral for Pickaway County Sheriff Dwight Radcliffe. He said every officer was wearing a mask and the attendees maintained social distancing.

“I think as we get used to it and look at it as a small thing we can do that, doesn’t take much effort, I think you’re going to see more and more people who are going to do this,” DeWine said.