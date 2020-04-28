Ohio Gov. DeWine lays out plans to reopen businesses: ‘No mask, no work, no service’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said reopening the state would be a slow process.

And that’s exactly the plan he rolled out Monday afternoon.

The measured approach is so DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health can closely monitor coronavirus cases and increases as people begin a new way of life.

The governor issued a Stay-at-Home order on March 22.

That will remain in place, and there are new measures being put in place for what Gov. DeWine is calling “Responsible Restart Ohio.”

Here is a timeline of what can open:

MAY 1

Most medical procedures, general wellness visits that don’t require an overnight stay (Life-saving procedures were never banned)

Dentists

Veterinarians

MAY 4

Manufacturing, distribution, construction, and general office environments

MAY 12

Consumer and retail services

There are a specific set of guidelines for any of these businesses that are allowed to open.

“No mask, no work, no service, no exception,” DeWine said at Monday’s press conference.

He’s asking people to refuse service to customers who aren’t wearing face coverings and requiring businesses to provide them to employees.

Businesses are also required to conduct daily health assessments, sanitize workplaces, practice good hygiene with social distancing and hand washing, and limiting the number of people inside the business.

Gov. DeWine says anyone who can continue allowing employees to work from home should do so.

Read more on the governor’s guidelines here

WHAT’S NOT REOPENING:

K-12 schools and daycares

Restaurants and bars Carry-out and delivery services are permitted

Personal appearance/beauty services Includes hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, body piercing locations, tanning facilities, massage therapy locations, and similar businesses.

Older adult day care services and senior centers

Adult day support or vocational habilitation services in congregate settings

Rooming and boarding houses, and workers’ camps

Entertainment/recreation/gymnasium sites

Includes, but is not limited to: All places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, such as: Laser tag facilities, roller skating rinks, ice skating rinks, arcades, indoor miniature golf facilities, bowling alleys, indoor trampoline parks, indoor water parks, arcades, and adult and child skill or chance game facilities remain closed. Gambling industries. Auditoriums, stadiums, arenas. Movie theatres, performance theatres, and concert and music halls Public recreation centers and indoor sports facilities. Parades, fairs, festivals, and carnivals. Amusement parks, theme parks, outdoor water parks, children’s play centers, playgrounds, and funplexes. Aquariums, zoos, museums, historical sites, and similar institutions. Country clubs and social clubs. Spectator sports, recreational sports tournaments, and organized recreational sports leagues. Health clubs, fitness centers, workout facilities, gyms, and yoga studios. Swimming pools, whether public or private, except swimming pools for single households. Residential and day camps. Campgrounds, including recreational camps and recreational vehicle (RV) parks. Excludes people living in campground RVs with no other viable place of residence. Excludes people living in cabins, mobile homes, or other fixed structures that are meant for single families and where preexisting residential activity already has been established. (E.g., for people who have part-time preestablished residences at campgrounds for the summer months.)



The governor did not discuss a timeline for when remaining businesses would reopen.

“People have to feel safe…That means employees have to feel safe. That means customers have to feel safe. The way we are doing this today is the best guarantee that we can have, that Ohioans will feel safe, that they can start back in into retail, go into the stores, and that there’s protections there in place for them and that they can go back to work and that their employer has got rules, regulations, standards,” DeWine said.