Ohio Gov. DeWine: K-12 schools to remain closed through end of school year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced K-12 schools in the state will remain closed for the rest of the school year amid the coronavirus outbreak. Distance learning will continue, the governor said.

DeWine closed public, private and charter schools from March 16 to April 3. He later extended the order through May 1. He said superintendents and education officials expressed a need for continuity. He added we need to be concerned about the risk to students, teachers and the community.

“The virus continues, we have flattened the curve, but it remains dangerous,” DeWine said on Monday.

DeWine expressed sadness for high school seniors about prom, graduation and spring sports, saying he knows how important those are to young people. He added that schools have been innovative about how they teach from a distance, so they can be innovative with how they honor students. He emphasized that large gatherings of people is a significant risk.

The governor said no decision has been made about the fall, but school officials are already considering options. He said one of the possibilities is blended learning, with part in schools and part done virtually. It may vary from district to district.

DeWine said he is worried about students with different developmental needs, those with unique health challenges, children with no or limited access to the internet, and kids without a supportive home life.

“These are some kids we need to be particularly concerned about,” DeWine said.