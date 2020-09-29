Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds news conference on coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 152,907 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 4,783 deaths since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 131,708 people have recovered.
In the last 24 hours, 1,105 cases, 37 deaths, 106 hospitalizations and 13 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.
