Ohio Gov. DeWine holds news conference on coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will provide an update on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic during a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Ohio Department of Health will also release the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state.
On Wednesday, Ohio issued its latest travel advisory for states with positivity rates of 15 percent or higher: Alabama, North Dakota, South Dakota and Kansas. People who travel to these states are highly encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Ohio.
