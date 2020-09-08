Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds news conference on coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted held a news conference on the coronavirus on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 131,336 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. So far, 4,276 Ohioans have died from the virus. It’s presumed that 109,248 have recovered.
In the last 24 hours, 656 cases, 22 fatalities, 80 hospitalizations and eight intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 23,295
- Cuyahoga: 16,317
- Hamilton: 11,753
- Lucas: 6,714
- Montgomery: 6,644
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Cuyahoga: 603
- Franklin: 567
- Lucas: 348
- Hamilton: 288
- Mahoning: 272
