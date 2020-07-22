Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds news conference on coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will have a news conference on coronavirus at 2 p.m. Wednesday. They postponed their news conference on Tuesday in light of the bribery allegations against Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.

DeWine announced masks will be mandatory in public places for all Ohio counties beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Masks must be worn:

At an indoor location that’s not a residence

Outdoors, when unable to keep 6 feet of social distance from those not in your household

When waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, including taxi, car service, private ride share

This order only requires those who are 10 years old or older to wear a mask. In addition, the following do not need to wear a mask: pic.twitter.com/xv9CX8itYi — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020

DeWine said he spoke with health commissioners, majors and county commissioners, and it appears face coverings are helping to prevent the spread.

“It looks like wearing the face is starting to have some effect,” DeWine said.

The Ohio Department of Health said there were 1,527 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths, 128 hospitalizations and 19 intensive care admissions reported in the last 24 hours. That’s the second-highest daily number of cases.

There have been 78,742 total confirmed and probable cases of the virus, resulting in 3,235 deaths, in Ohio since the pandemic began.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: