700 coronavirus cases, 22 deaths reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provided an update on the state’s response coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Health said there were 43,122 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,611 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 700 cases, 22 deaths, 53 hospitalizations and 10 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. The 21-day averages are 438 cases, 25 deaths, 62 hospitalizations and 14 ICU admissions.

“None of this should be a shock. We are going to see a spike in cases, see hot spots,” DeWine said.

Today's #COVID19 Key Indicators for #Ohio. ⬇



Overall we're seeing downward trends, with some exceptions. pic.twitter.com/LSjVNKnalZ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 18, 2020

DeWine said overall, the state is on a downward trend with coronavirus with the exception of southwest Ohio. The Ohio National Guard will offer more pop-up testing in zipcodes with hotspots in Clark, Greene, Hamilton, Montgomery and Warren counties. According to the governor, the state will use this plan when other counties in the state see upticks in COVID-19 cases.

He said this is part of a new stage in the ongoing fight with the virus, requiring us to be more aggressive with testing.

We will be increasing testing in these areas. We will also have more pop-up sites across the state. Here are some of the pop-up sites that we already have scheduled. Again, more locations will be announced soon. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/7KCLb6uFzk — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 18, 2020

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the start of practice for contact sports. Football, lacrosse and others can resume scrimmages and full training regiments as long as safety protocols are followed on June 22. Those specifics were not yet available.

DeWine did not have a coronavirus news conference on Wednesday. Instead, he asked the Ohio General Assembly to pass a series of police reforms.