New partnerships help Ohio with mask and swab shortages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Health Director Dr. Amy Acton held their daily news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 7,628 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 163 probable cases for a total of 7,791 in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The virus resulted in 2,237 hospital admissions with 677 in the intensive care unit. In Ohio, 361 have died.

DeWine announced he's expanding the state's partnership with Columbus-based company Battelle. Starting Friday, local law enforcement and EMS agencies can bring their packaged masks to any Ohio State Highway Patrol post, who will take them to Battelle for sanitizing. Agencies can pick up the masks at the OSHP post.

DeWine said there is a critical shortage around the globe of COVID-19 test kit components, including swabs and the solution needed to transport the swabs. Ohio State University's Wexner Medical and Ohio State worked with a national group to design 3D-printed swabs. The first order of 15,000 will be delivered to Ohio State. The governor said 200,000 swabs and swab kits will be shared with the Ohio Department of Health and the state's hospital systems by the end of April.

There were two additional COVID-19-related deaths at Pickaway Correctional Institution. DeWine, who's been trying to reduce the state's prison population to allow more social distancing during the outbreak, said he approved the early release of 105 inmates. Those convicted of sex offensive, homicide, kidnapping ,abduction, ethnic intimidation, making terroristic threats and domestic violence were not eligible, as well as those previously denied early release. Ohio's prison population dropped by 311 inmates last week.