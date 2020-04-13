1  of  3
274 COVID-19 deaths in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held his daily coronavirus briefing at 2 p.m. on Monday. He was joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. They did not hold a news conference over Easter weekend.

As of Monday's report from the Ohio Department of Health, there were 6,881 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 94 probable cases for a total of 6,975. There were 2,033 hospital admissions with 613 in the intensive care unit. The virus has caused 268 confirmed deaths and six probable deaths for a total of 274.

DeWine said he's heard of some Ohio companies buying rapid anti-body tests for their staff, but he wanted to caution these businesses to make sure they are only getting FDA Emergency Use Authorization-approved tests. Without that approval, there is no way to know if the tests are valid, DeWine said.

The Ohio National Guard will be assisting the medical staff at Pickaway Correctional Institution, where a number are out sick with COVID-19. An inmate with a long-term chronic illness at the state prison has passed away.

