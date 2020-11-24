Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds coronavirus news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

DeWine said the state is expecting its first batch of the vaccine around Dec. 15, based on a recent conversation with White House officials. He’s previously said that the vaccine will go to health care workers and high-risk populations first.

“We’re seeing the results, we believe, of people getting together in and around the Halloween period. The big feat is that if we don’t the message of masking, distancing, avoiding coming together in groups seriously, Thanksgiving could have a much more profound impact and could actually result in our hospitals being overwhelmed,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer of the Ohio Department of Health.

The Ohio Department of Health said 8,604 COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths, 364 hospitalizations and 29 intensive care unit admissions were reported in the last 24 hours. The data is incomplete because thousands of reports are pending review.

There have been 371,908 total confirmed and probable cases, and 6,118 deaths in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state health department. It is presumed that 236,618 people have recovered.

