Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds coronavirus news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday afternoon.
The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 116,485 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID in the state since the pandemic began. It’s killed 3,716 Ohioans.
In the last 24 hours, 844 cases, 10 fatalities, 97 hospitalizations and 15 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 20,794
- Cuyahoga: 15,088
- Hamilton: 10,663
- Lucas: 6,149
- Montgomery: 5,14
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Franklin: 554
- Cuyahoga: 552
- Lucas: 339
- Hamilton: 281
- Mahoning: 262
