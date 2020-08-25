Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds coronavirus news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 116,485 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID in the state since the pandemic began. It’s killed 3,716 Ohioans.

In the last 24 hours, 844 cases, 10 fatalities, 97 hospitalizations and 15 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

We're continuing the see spread in rural communities, and we are also seeing the cases per population increase. Now, our top 10 counties all have populations at or below 60,000. pic.twitter.com/ubEfmxXyF3 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 25, 2020

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 20,794

Cuyahoga: 15,088

Hamilton: 10,663

Lucas: 6,149

Montgomery: 5,14

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 554

Cuyahoga: 552

Lucas: 339

Hamilton: 281

Mahoning: 262

