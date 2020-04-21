Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds coronavirus news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will hold a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, there were 13,725 confirmed and probable cases of the virus in the state. The Ohio Department of Public Health said 557 have died from COVID-19.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus-related deaths:

-Cuyahoga: 64

-Mahoning: 54

-Hamilton: 39

-Franklin: 37

-Lucas: 36

“Testing is vital as we reopen our economy,” DeWine said.

He announced the formation of a testing strike team that will be lead by two former Ohio governors: Dick Celeste and Bob Taft. The pair will work to expand and maximize the testing available in the state.

“They know how to get things done and they know how to make things happen,” DeWine said.