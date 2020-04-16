Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds coronavirus news conference

1  of  3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton provided an update on the coronavirus outbreak at 2 p.m. Thursday.

As of Thursday, there were 8,414 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. The Ohio Department of Health said there 389 deaths and 2,331 hospitalizations because of the virus.

“Ohioans have done a great job, you all have done a phenomenal job,” DeWine said. “You have, it would appear, flattened the curve.”

He said we are fighting a war on two fronts: the health crisis and the economic crisis.

