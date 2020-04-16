Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds coronavirus news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton provided an update on the coronavirus outbreak at 2 p.m. Thursday.

As of Thursday, there were 8,414 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. The Ohio Department of Health said there 389 deaths and 2,331 hospitalizations because of the virus.

“Ohioans have done a great job, you all have done a phenomenal job,” DeWine said. “You have, it would appear, flattened the curve.”

He said we are fighting a war on two fronts: the health crisis and the economic crisis.