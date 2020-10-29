Ohio Gov. DeWine: Halloween parties don’t make sense this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine again advised against having Halloween parties and social gatherings during his coronavirus news conference on Thursday.

There are 43 counties in the state that meet indicators for very high exposure and spread, according to the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, as we approach the holiday. A majority of Northeast Ohio counties also have high incidence of the virus, per CDC guidelines.

“Halloween parties are fun, but they make no sense this year. Let’s save it till next year. That’s not what anyone wants to hear, but look, Thanksgiving’s gotta be different, Christmas has gotta be different,” DeWine said.

The governor said there aren’t just COVID-19 hotspots like there were in the beginning of the pandemic. Instead, there is spread everywhere and it’s advancing at a fast pace, according to DeWine. He said we have to slow it down by wearing masks, maintaining social distance and washing our hands.

DeWine did not issue any statewide orders about Halloween or trick or treat. The decision was left to each municipality.

“We can’t be doing things like Halloween parties. We could carefully do trick or treat, if we’re careful in how we go away it. We can do most things, but we can’t do them the way we’ve always done them in the past.”

