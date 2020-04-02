Ohio Gov. DeWine extends stay-at-home order through May 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is extending the stay-at-home order through May 1 to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The new order takes effect Monday night, where the current order expires. It also includes a few changes.

"We are going to continue to see the numbers go up no matter what we do, but we can do all we can to keep the numbers down," DeWine said.

The governor said the order creates a board to help when two local health departments come to a different conclusion on what is an essential business. It also asks retailers to determine how many people can be inside a store at one time to prevent overcrowding.

"These businesses must ensure that people waiting to enter the stores must maintain safe social distancing," DeWine said.

The official order comes from Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.