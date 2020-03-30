Ohio Gov. DeWine extends school closure through May 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced an order on Monday that will extend the closure of K-12 schools through May 1.

The initial order closed school buildings for three weeks as districts transitioned to distance learning.

“It made no sense if we were going to try to slow this down to have children congregating," DeWine said.

When asked if he would stretch the school year into summer, DeWine said it was not likely. He said it's possible that distance learning will continue through the end of the semester.

The governor said he's talked to some superintendents who feel their students will be further behind because they don't have the access for distance learning.