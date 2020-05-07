Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds coronavirus news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold his daily coronavirus news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.

He’s expected to announce reopening dates and protocols for some businesses, including restaurants, salons and barbershops.

Last month, DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted created advisory boards for each industry, comprised of business owners across the state, to create guidelines to best protect employees and customers.

Under the governor’s plan, manufacturers, distributors, construction and general office environments were permitted to open back up on May 4. Consumer, retail and services can open again on May 12.

More on the Responsible RestartOhio plan here

DeWine will be joined at the news conference by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, who will provide the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state.