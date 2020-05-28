Ohio Gov. DeWine: Decisions about fairs should be made at local level

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said decisions about holding county and independent fairs should be made at the local level.

The Ohio State Fair is canceled this year to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Trumbull County Fair opted to cancel as well, while the Geauga County Fair is still scheduled for Sept. 3 to Sept. 7.

DeWine, who has repeatedly expressed his love for county fairs, spoke about the issue during his coronavirus news conference on Thursday. The governor said each fair presents its own challenges, like financial situation and different grounds, and that’s why the decision on whether to move forward must be made locally.

DeWine asked all fair boards to comply with the Ohio Department of Health orders for other sectors that apply, including food service.

As for junior fairs, the state will release guidelines for how county fair boards and agricultural societies can safely allow children to participate in livestock shows and other competitions. Those protocols focus on social distancing, limiting crowds, ensuring the health of those involved, and animal care and welfare.