Will there be concerts and sporting events this summer? Ohio Gov. DeWine says ‘I don’t know’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday a slow reopening of businesses beginning on May 1 during the coronavirus outbreak.

The governor did not provide specifics on what types of businesses, whether the stay-at-home would be lifted or if students could return to class. He was also asked about the state of major summer events, like concerts, fairs and sports. His short answer: "I don't know."

"Big events where we are mixing together are pretty problematic as long as this monster is out there," DeWine said.

He said those decisions will be made by taking things a few weeks at a time. Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton added they will monitor the number of coronavirus cases following each reopening to help determine the next move.

DeWine said larger events, like sporting events, are going to be tougher and likely towards the end of the openings.

"I'm not ruling them out. There may be ways of doing this that I have not thought about or don't know about," DeWine said.