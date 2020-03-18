Ohio Gov. DeWine closes BMVs, salons; Asks employers to take temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WWJ)-- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new series of closures during his daily coronavirus update on Wednesday.

He is closing 181 Bureau of Motor Vehicles locations. Five will remain open for CDLs because the transportation of goods and food is important, DeWine said. He is also closing 52 driver examination stations.

The governor asked the Ohio Highway Patrol not to issue tickets to people for expired licenses that could not be renewed because of the closures.

Salons, barbershops, spas and tattoo parlors are also closing.

DeWine asked all employers in the state to take the temperature of each employee every day and send them home if they have a fever. While he acknowledged it's not a perfect system for testing, it will help.

"Please, please check them. Make sure you are complying," the governor said. "It's important for their safety."

He emphasized to businesses that anyone who can be working from home should be during this time.