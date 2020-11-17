Ohio Gov. DeWine announces curfew to curb coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new curfew, aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.

After hinting at more restrictions last week, the governor introduced his latest measure during his news conference on Tuesday.

The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will start on Thursday and run for 21 days. Retail must close at 10 p.m. Restaurants can stay open for delivery and takeout, and pharmacies and grocery stores can also remain open. DeWine said the curfew is not intended to stop anyone from going to work or getting medical attention, adding people should use common sense.

“We believe this will help reduce COVID-19 spread. I’m also asking each Ohioan every day to do at least one thing that reduces your contact with others,” DeWine said.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said he met with different business leaders, and concluded this was the least disruptive option with the most meaningful impact.

Ohio Restaurant Association President John Barker, who joined the news conference via video, said the board of directors is in support of the curfew.

