Ohio Gov. DeWine and Dr. Acton get animated in ‘Laverne and Shirley’ parody

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Doing it our way.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton got an animated makeover. The video, set to the music from the 1970s sitcom “Laverne and Shirley,” was produced by Stofka Creative and posted on its YouTube channel on Tuesday.

“The strong leadership he and his team have provided since early on in the crisis has earned international attention and acclaim and looks to have benefited Ohio with lower case numbers and more tempered strain on the medical system than expected,” Stofka Creative said in the post.

Instead of actors Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams clocking in for work, DeWine and Acton haul their podium and TV monitor to the Ohio Statehouse. They also maintain social distancing.

There’s even dancing Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and a toilet paper fight with sign language interpreter Marla Berkowitz.